Juno Medical Hosts Grand Opening For Tulsa Location Ahead Of Block Party

A new medical center has just wrapped up construction in Tulsa, but has already been offering its services for roughly four weeks.

Juno Medical is having its official grand opening in Greenwood on Tuesday. The healthcare facility is only the fourth Juno Medical location open across the country.

Jabraan Pasha, medical director for Juno Medical in Tulsa, said that Juno offers healthcare for the modern family, and that busy schedules often make healthcare less of a priority.

"Sometimes, if you’re a patient and you have to make all these phone calls to get one thing done, you just say never mind, it’s not worth it," Pasha said. "We want to eliminate that and really give our community members the best chance to take as best care of themselves as they can."

Pasha said this is why the facility is open seven days a week; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

As far as the location in Tulsa is concerned, Pasha said that Juno Medical wanted to bring healthcare to an area where it hasn't been as prevalent in years past, and to be able to provide a variety of services from pediatrics to women's healthcare services to same day care.

In addition to all other services, Pasha said Juno Medical also offers telehealth services.

"I think one thing that the pandemic has taught us is that not everything needs to be seen in the clinic, right?" Pasha said. "So for people who are busy and working and have families, sometimes it’s easier to just on their lunch break do a quick telehealth visit and get what they need as opposed to coming into the clinic," Pasha said.

To celebrate the facility's grand opening, Juno Medical will be hosting a block party at 21 North Greenwood Avenue on Tuesday for the entire community from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pasha said there will be a DJ, food trucks, refreshments, and fun activities for children, all of which will be completely free for those in attendance.