By: News On 6

OSU Shares Photos Of New Seating Installed In Boone Pickens Stadium

-

We're getting an inside look at the renovations to Boone Pickens Stadium.

OSU shared a couple of photos on the new seating installed around mid-field.

Many of the benches were replaced with stadium seats. There is also more space between rows and more seating options for people in wheel chairs.

This is the first of two renovation phases. The next phase will start after this coming football season.