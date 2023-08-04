Team Oklahoma Is 1 Win Closer To Little League World Series

Friday, August 4th 2023, 8:00 am
Team Oklahoma is now one win closer to playing in the Little League World Series.
Tulsa National Little League defeated Little Rock Thursday with an impressive 10-0 run rule. Six of Tulsa National's runs came in the 3rd inning. Carrie Weikel, the first female player in Team Oklahoma's 42-year history, crossed the plate to score the winning run.
Tulsa National will take on Louisiana Friday night at 7.
