Team Oklahoma Is 1 Win Closer To Little League World Series


Friday, August 4th 2023, 8:00 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Team Oklahoma is now one win closer to playing in the Little League World Series.

Tulsa National Little League defeated Little Rock Thursday with an impressive 10-0 run rule. Six of Tulsa National's runs came in the 3rd inning. Carrie Weikel, the first female player in Team Oklahoma's 42-year history, crossed the plate to score the winning run.

Tulsa National will take on Louisiana Friday night at 7.
