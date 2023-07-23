'I Feel Empowered': Young Tulsa Boxers Aged 10 & 12 Head To Ohio For USA Women's Championship

-

Excitement and anticipation grip Toledo as the city prepares to host a groundbreaking sporting event—the inaugural USA Boxing Women's Championship. From talented boxers to empowering stories of young female fighters, the weekend promises to be a celebration of female strength, determination, and skill.

The Buckeye State will serve as the venue for some of the world's finest boxers, including two young sensations from Oklahoma. Meet 12-year-old Maya Waite and 10-year-old Catalina Cordova, two promising boxers from Tulsa who are poised to make their mark in the squared circle.

Despite their tender ages, these young fighters exhibit wisdom beyond their years as they passionately express their love for the sport.

"I got to show them who's boss," says Maya Waite confidently, adding, "I'm always nervous at first, but once I step into the ring, I feel empowered."

For Catalina Cordova, boxing serves as an emotional outlet, allowing her to release frustrations and stress from a tough day at school or elsewhere.

"I tried it one day, and I really liked it. It helps me vent out any emotions," she shares.

Organized by USA Boxing, this historic event not only showcases top talent from the United States but also welcomes gifted female boxers from across the globe. Toledo is poised to become the epicenter of women's boxing, celebrating the prowess and determination of these athletes.

Maya Waite's dedication to her craft is evident as she reveals her secret to success.

"I watch other boxers train and think of ways I could improve. I use that mindset during fights to push myself further," she says with a spark in her eyes.

Beyond the punches and strategies, the journey for Catalina and Maya has also been about creating cherished memories together in the ring. "Everyone started saying I was good and should keep going. Their encouragement motivated me to persevere," recalls Maya.

As the two young fighters prepare to make their mark in the tournament, their love for the sport only grows stronger with each passing day. Maya confidently declares, "I also know how to stand up for myself, so if someone tries to beat me up, I'll be ready to defend myself."

For Catalina, it's not just about proving herself to the boys, but also showcasing the true potential of female boxers.

"It's about breaking barriers and showing everyone that girls can achieve greatness too," she firmly believes.

The stage is set for history to unfold in Toledo, where female boxers will demonstrate their prowess, skill, and determination.

Witness the making of champions at the USA Boxing Women's Championship as these young fighters inspire generations to come, proving that the world of boxing is no longer a male-dominated domain but an arena where girls truly shine.