Colon Cancer Rates Rising Among Younger People In Oklahoma

Dr. Harvey Tatum said colon cancer is now the leading cause of death for men under the age of 50, and it's the second leading cause of death for cancer in women.

-

Colon cancer diagnoses in people younger than 50 are on the rise, including here in Oklahoma.

Dr. Harvey Tatum is a gastroenterologist with Utica Park Clinic. He said the two groups most impacted by colon cancer are Gen X who were born between 1965 and 1980, and Millennials born between 1982 and 1994.

Dr. Tatum said colon cancer usually begins as small clumps of cells called polyps that form inside the colon. Polyps generally aren't cancerous, but some can turn into colon cancers over time.

Tatum said colon cancer is now the leading cause of death for men under the age of 50, and it's the second leading cause of death for cancer in women.

He said experts think it's because of the change in lifestyle with more processed food and less physical activity.

“The goal is to have over 80% of people screened on a regular basis. We're under that in Oklahoma. We have high obesity, high diabetes, high smoking rates. Those are all risk factors for colon cancer that we could modify if people pay attention to lifestyles," Tatum explained.

Tatum said guidelines for colon cancer screenings have now moved from 50 to 45.