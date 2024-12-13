'The Unspoken' Open Mic Sheds Light On Addiction And Overdose Crisis In Tulsa

The Tulsa Health Department's second annual "The Unspoken" open mic event uses art to address addiction, break stigma, and highlight the impact of overdose crises on marginalized communities.

-

The Tulsa Health Department is hosting the second annual open mic event called ‘The Unspoken’ on Friday.

Organizers say this open mic event is focused on addressing the growing issues of fentanyl, opioid, and drug overdoses.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, overdose prevention efforts mostly focus on white communities, leaving Black, Indigenous, and people of color to struggle with rising addiction and overdose deaths.

Between 2015 and 2016, drug overdose deaths among Black populations in the US jumped 40% — that’s nearly double the overall population increase of 21%.

Prevention Specialist Netta Jamieson with the Tulsa Health Department says each performance at the open mic event will shine a light on the often-overlooked struggles of addiction, help break down the stigma, and highlight the deep impact it has on individuals, families, and communities.

“In a lot of communities, especially those that are disproportionately affected by substance use, this is a topic that gets swept under the rug or not talked about because it’s so hard,” Jamieson said. "So, my thinking was art might be a better vehicle to bring about that conversation because it adds healing along with communication."

The open mic will feature musicians, a comedian, and mostly poetry. The event is happening at Legacy Plaza East (5330 East 31st Street #215) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is free, but organizers recommend registering to reserve your spot, you can do that by clicking HERE.