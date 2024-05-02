'The Pump': Historic Gas Station In Tulsa Converted Into Restaurant, Bar

A bar and restaurant off 6th and Lewis near Route 66 is getting ready to open. What makes The Pump in Tulsa unique is that it used to be an old gas station that had sat unused for quite some time.

-

The Pump in Tulsa is getting ready to open. It's a bar and restaurant off 6th and Lewis near Route 66.

What makes the new business unique is that it used to be an old gas station that had sat unused for quite some time.

Hailey McDermid, the owner of The Pump, saw the spot as an opportunity to turn the old gas station into something that could bring some more life into the community.

"So many of these old historic gas stations are converted into tire shops or now they are mechanic spots. So, this idea of using it for space that is for the whole community is part of what we like," McDermid said.

Even though The Pump is a new business, pieces of the old gas station will remain. This includes the cover over the patio where the gas pumps used to be, the boiler that can be seen in the corner of the business, and the porcelain on steel panels that cover the walls of business.

McDermid said that converting an old gas station into a small business didn't come without its challenges.

"You have these old buildings that were never intended for the space that we are using them for. So, it’s new concrete. It’s draining issues, it's acoustics, it’s electrical. They were really kind of just shells," McDermid said.

It's a spot that used to bring a lot of life to Tulsa, and McDermid hopes that combining something new with a piece of Tulsa history will do it again.