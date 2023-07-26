Progress Being Made On Major Construction Projects In Jenks And Bixby

-

Progress is being made on two construction projects in Jenks and Bixby.

Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone gave us a view from above the new Outlet Mall in Jenks and a new fire station in Bixby.

You may not have seen the full extent of the progress from the road, but construction is moving right along on the new Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks.

Work started back up on the project earlier this year after it was halted for several years during the pandemic.

The huge project sits just south of the Creek Turnpike near the Oklahoma Aquarium and Arkansas River.

According to developers, the new outlet mall will have almost 100 shops and should be open sometime next year.

Over in Bixby, crews are making headway on a brand-new Fire Station Headquarters.

The new building, near Highway 67 and Sheridan, will be nearly 30,000 square feet and house 14 firefighters in comparison to the old station that only held five.

The headquarters will also house the city's new ambulance service, with some firefighters learning EMT and paramedic skills there.

That project is expected to be finished early next year.