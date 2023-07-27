Board Game Simulates How International Tensions Could Escalate

By: News On 6, CBS News

As Biden Administration officials look to ease tensions with their Chinese counterparts, think tanks based in Washington, D.C. are mapping out how those tensions could escalate if mainland China invaded Taiwan.

Stacie Pettyjohn, with the Center for a New American Security, is part of a team that developed a board game that would simulate what would happen if such an event were to occur.

CNAS works along the Pentagon and with lawmakers on Capitol Hill as they weigh crucial decisions on budgets and military strategy.

"China really is an economic competitor and has that latent power to challenge the United States in all aspects," Pettyjohn said.

To illustrate those challenges, the center created the game that includes a rulebook, markers and counters representing aircraft and battleships, even graphs showing the impact of economic sanctions.

Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, the ranking Democrat on the House select Committee on the Chinese Community Party, played the game with fellow lawmakers earlier this year.

"We should never have that conflict materialized," Krishnamoorthi said. "We need to see the CCP engage in less dangerous behavior, aggressive behavior, and militaristic behavior that could cause conflict some day."

He and lawmakers played through scenarios that maneuvered through what would happen if Chinese warships attacked Taiwanese chip manufacturers and attacks over disputed territories in the South China Sea.

"There's no easy solution," Pettyjohn said. "But there are a lot of things we can do, like build more of the right missiles, improve the resiliency of our bases and our posture that actually would dramatically improve our situation."

The House select Committee is also exploring the impact of artificial intelligence and business interests in the China-Taiwan relationship. Administration officials say they continue to look for ways to de-escalate tensions and create open lines of communication with China.