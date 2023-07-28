NSU RiverHawks Name Sunny Golloway As New Head Baseball Coach

-

The NSU RiverHawks just named Sunny Golloway their new head baseball coach.

Sunny Golloway has a long history of both ups and downs and hopes to use that experience to push NSU forward.

Coach Golloway has accomplished a lot in his career; a national championship at OU, multiple College World Series appearances, and at one point he was the youngest coach in the country at Oral Roberts. But he said there is still more to do.

"Being prepared for baseball, you're always learning and you're always growing, even if you have a tremendous history in the game. I've been blessed," said Golloway.

As NSU's new head coach, a top priority is chasing a national championship.

"They're hungry. They want to win a championship here. I know they do. I could feel that during the interview process,” he said.

NSU Athletic Director John Sisemore said Golloway reached out to him about the job and was happy to hear he's player-focused.

"Every person that I talked to all across the country, folks he's worked with, folks he's worked against, people he's coached, people he's coached against all said that he's a great investor in student-athlete lives. And that's what we want at NSU," said Sisemore.

Sisemore said his connections to Oklahoma will prove to be a big help to the program as it grows.

"So for him to have that in Oklahoma, it's just a huge asset for us and for the community," he said.

And his record of winning games doesn't hurt either.

Golloway's first game as head coach will be on February 1.