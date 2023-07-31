Crane Business Industry Poised For Changes After Fire, Collapse In New York City

-

After a crane caught fire and collapsed which injured several in New York City, investigations are still ongoing to determine what caused the fire. Dave Bell, the owner of Mid-Continent Crane near Glenpool, said that fires can break out on cranes.

Bell said it's even happened on some of his cranes. Bell said the summer can create the perfect storm for a fire to break out. The equipment can heat up while in use, and any loose wire or malfunction can, combined with the already high temperatures, can cause a spark.

Bell said the industry will likely update protocols in the aftermath of what happened in NYC, but he's already remined his team to be careful when operating cranes in triple-digit heat.

"We definitely have some meetings with our teams to kind of enlighten everybody to say you know guys summertime, it’s hot, be diligent, check your motors, put your hands on them. Make sure nothing is getting overheated and be sure to make sure your fire extinguishers are all charged," Bell said.

Bell said it's also important to be proactive to prevent future fires. Bell said his team has already swapped out old fire extinguishers for larger models and his team tries to work with local fire departments.

"We try to coordinate with the local fire department too, and we’ve had them come out to do training on the crane before we initiate the crane and before we start it up," Bell said.

Bell said the industry will likely look at other ways to protect crane operators and alert them to any potential fires such as possibly setting up cameras near the motors so operators can keep an eye on any problems.

