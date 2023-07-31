Man Arrested By Tulsa Police Accused Of Vandalizing Patrol Cars, Assaulting Security Officer

By: News On 6

-

A man accused of vandalizing several patrol cars at the Riverside Division before assaulting a security officer at 56th and Peoria early Sunday morning is in the Tulsa County jail, authorities say.

The Tulsa Police Department says Angelo Baca was arrested on several charges, including Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Destroying Public Property.

Officers with TPD were called to 56th and Peoria around 2:15 a.m. for an assault on a security officer, TPD says.

The security officer was driving southbound when he allegedly saw Baca walking in the middle of the road. When the security officer got out to help Baca, he was attacked with two wooden sticks, TPD says.

Baca ran away and was later captured near 51st and Peoria after the deployment of a taser, authorities say.

It was after his arrest that officers discovered 15 Tulsa Police patrol cars vandalized near 75th and Riverside.

TPD says surveillance video shows Baca jumping on cars and busting out windshields.

Baca is accused of vandalizing the cars before assaulting the officer on Peoria.

This is a developing story.

﻿