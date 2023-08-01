Catoosa Citizens Prepare For August 8th Vote On Two Propositions

-

People in Catoosa will vote on two propositions next week, on August 8.

The first proposition would extend the city's PSO agreement.

Along with renewing the agreement to serve customers in Catoosa, the fee that is paid back to the city will increase from two to three percent.

"Normally it was two percent is what PSO was giving back to the city based on what they were collecting in the city and within the area where we were allowing them to work,” John Blish, Catoosa City Manager, said.

The second proposition would increase its tax on hotels and other types of lodging.

Property owners and managers are already required to pay a lodging tax for renting out room through the lodging tax, but if this vote passes, the tax would increase from five percent to eight.

"The three percent that we are adding to it is new. Hotels around Catoosa as well as the rest of the state have been collecting a hotel motel tax for their areas,” Blish said. “If you go to a hotel in the city of Catoosa and you live in the city of Catoosa they are not supposed to charge you the additional hotel motel lodging tax."

If both initiatives on the ballot pass, the money collected would go to a public safety fund to help the police and fire departments get new equipment.