Man Found Near Lake Spavinaw After Being Reported Missing

By: News On 6

A man has been found safe after being reported missing near Spavinaw Creek in Delaware County on Friday night.

Police say that the man was swimming in the creek with his family when he decided to float further down the creek.

After being absent for an extended period of time, the man's family called for help.

Authorities began to search for the man about three hours after he was reported missing. Delaware County authorities, Fish and Wildlife officers, the GRDA, the Grove Fire Department, and Mayes County authorities were all involved in the search.

At 5:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, the man was found near the Spring Valley Ranch and Lake Spavinaw.

The man told investigators that he had tried to follow the creek back to where he saw his family last, but had gotten lost after trying to take a shortcut.

The man was checked and released by paramedics.