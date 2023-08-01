CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 People Steal ATM From Jenks Convenience Store


Tuesday, August 1st 2023, 8:33 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Video shows two people stealing an ATM from a convenience store, according to Jenks Police.

Investigators say the burglars broke into the Payton's Corner store near 91st and Highway 75 around 1 a.m. Monday morning. In the video, they can see dragging the ATM out of the store and loading it into a truck. Police say the ATM was found nearby with the cash drawer removed.

If you have any information about this incident call Jenks Police.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 1st, 2023

July 31st, 2023

July 28th, 2023

July 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 1st, 2023

August 1st, 2023

August 1st, 2023

August 1st, 2023