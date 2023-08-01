CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 People Steal ATM From Jenks Convenience Store

Tuesday, August 1st 2023, 8:33 am
Video shows two people stealing an ATM from a convenience store, according to Jenks Police.
Investigators say the burglars broke into the Payton's Corner store near 91st and Highway 75 around 1 a.m. Monday morning. In the video, they can see dragging the ATM out of the store and loading it into a truck. Police say the ATM was found nearby with the cash drawer removed.
If you have any information about this incident call Jenks Police.
August 1st, 2023
July 31st, 2023
August 1st, 2023
August 1st, 2023
August 1st, 2023