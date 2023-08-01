CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 People Steal ATM From Jenks Convenience Store

By: News On 6

Video shows two people stealing an ATM from a convenience store, according to Jenks Police.

Investigators say the burglars broke into the Payton's Corner store near 91st and Highway 75 around 1 a.m. Monday morning. In the video, they can see dragging the ATM out of the store and loading it into a truck. Police say the ATM was found nearby with the cash drawer removed.

If you have any information about this incident call Jenks Police.