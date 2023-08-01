Cooking Corner: Oklahoma Joe's Cherry Bread Pudding

By: News On 6

On Tuesday, Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's shared how to make his Cherry Bread Pudding.

Ingredients:

12 ounces Wheat Hoagie Rolls, cut into ½ inch chunks (about 6 cups)

3 cups milk

3 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon, optional

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cups cherries

1 stick melted butter





Sauce:

½ cup butter (4 oz.)

1 cup sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup bourbon- Wellers is best!





Directions:





·Place Bread chunks in a large bowl, pour milk over bread

·Stir a little until milk is absorbed

·In another bowl, beat eggs, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt together

·Stir into the bread mixture, gently stir the raisins into the bread mixture

·Pour into a buttered baking pan, drizzle with melted butter

·Bake at 350 degrees for about 60 minutes or until set and brown

·Cool and cut into squares





Sauce:





·In a saucepan, melt butter, add sugar and cinnamon, whisking to blend well

·Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until mixture thickens and sugar grains melt

·Let the mixture cool significantly ( the whiskey will boil over if you put it in too hot)

·Whisk in bourbon ( slowly at first to make sure it is not to hot and boils over)

·Serve warm

·Yields 1 cup of bourbon sauce

·Double the sauce mixture for twice the fun!





Serves 8