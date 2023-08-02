Team Oklahoma Travels To Waco For Little League World Series

By: Eden Jones

Team Oklahoma is headed to the national stage.

Earning another trip to the World Series has been this team’s goal since last year. And they say they have some unfinished business to take care of.

The team is 1 of 8 teams competing in the Little League Southwest Regional tournament in Waco this week. Head Coach Andrew Stephens says this is a familiar feeling, as the team has made consistent appearances in years past.

“We want to continue to advance as far as we can and we want to make the past teams proud and get that opportunity,” he said.

The all-star squad features players from Bixby, Glenpool, Jenks and Tulsa. Stephens says what makes this year’s team different is that it has a secret weapon.

“We do have a girl this year, it’s the first time team Oklahoma has had a girl,” said Stephens.

Carrie Weikel is that girl and is the first female in the 42 years of Tulsa National Little League Baseball history to be named to the roster.

She says she found her love for baseball as a youngster.

“I started T-ball when I was 3, I played a little bit of T-ball, softball but I didn’t like it as much as baseball, so I just stuck with baseball”

She says making history is neat and the boys have treated her like they would anyone else. And she is excited to play the sport she loves on the big screen.

“I think we have a really good team; I think our lineup is really good, our pitching and fielding is going to be really good,” Weikel said.

After falling short in the regional championship last year, Stephens says everyone is eager to take what they’ve done in practice this year to the pitch.

“They’re probably tired of practicing and ready to play some actual games,” said Stephens.

And he hopes that they will be the team to represent the Southwest Region at the tournament for the title in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“They’ve all played enough baseball over the years, so they know how to play baseball, it’s a different stage and a different situation but at the same time, I think they’re ready,” said Stephens.

Team Oklahoma will play Arkansas in Waco at Marvin Norcross Stadium for the first round on Thursday.

The game, which is set for 7 p.m. CDT, will be live on ESPN’s Longhorn Network.

The winner will then face the winner of New Mexico versus Louisiana on Friday.

You can follow Team Oklahoma’s Little League regional journey on Facebook and Instagram.