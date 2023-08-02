Oklahoma Senators Visit Green Country During August Senate Break

-

Both of Oklahoma’s United States Senators were in Green Country Tuesday to talk to people and hear what issues they’re most concerned about.

Senator Markwayne Mullin spent the afternoon in and around Bartlesville, while Senator James Lankford visited Glenpool.

August is the only month out of the year when the Senate isn’t in session, so all the Senators get the chance to go home and hear about what the latest is in their state.

Mullin focused primarily on the water crisis in Bartlesville, while Lankford answered questions about tribal jurisdiction and prescription drugs.

Mullin had a meet-and-greet in Bartlesville this afternoon.

He says something needs to be done to prevent future droughts there.

“Now there's been some rain, we have a little bit more time, but we still have to work out some issues with the Corp of Engineers,” said Mullin. “We have the ability to get the water, it's just doesn't do us any good if the community can get the water but can't afford it."

He also says he talked to people in Claremore about some of the headaches caused by the railroad.

"There are some rail issues in Claremore that deals with train stoppage because you have BNSF and Union Pacific, both meet and when they meet one train has to stop,” said Mullin.

In Glenpool, Lankford discussed a bill to lower prescription drug prices and bring their production to the U.S. instead of China.

"We need to wake up,” said Lankford. “They are not an ally on this. I know we purchase a lot of products from them, we have a global economy, I respect that. But when a sole source is coming out of a Communist nation, we need to be aware of that."

Lankford also addressed concerns about the Supreme Court ruling on tribal jurisdiction.

He hopes the state, tribes, and federal government can work together.

“Right now, the US Attorney's office on major crimes has to organize it and say this one is a more serious crime than this one,” said Lankford. “This one we're just not going to prosecute. Because we don't have time or bandwidth to be able to do it. We can't do that as a state."

The Senators both have plans to travel the state speaking to different groups this month, before the Senate goes back in session on September 5.