Catoosa Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Shaking Infant

By: News On 6

A Catoosa man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for shaking and throwing his 3-month-old son.

Authorities said Jacob Shell will also have to spend five years on probation after he gets out of prison

The 3-month-old survived, but prosecutors said he will never fully recover from the injuries.

That child is now three years old, living with adoptive parents and his twin brother.