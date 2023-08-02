Catoosa Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Shaking Infant

Wednesday, August 2nd 2023, 5:29 am
A Catoosa man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for shaking and throwing his 3-month-old son.
Authorities said Jacob Shell will also have to spend five years on probation after he gets out of prison
The 3-month-old survived, but prosecutors said he will never fully recover from the injuries.
That child is now three years old, living with adoptive parents and his twin brother.
