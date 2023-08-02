Tulsa Man Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For 2021 Murder

By: News On 6

A federal judge sentenced a man to 18 years in prison after he strangled another man to death in a Tulsa parking lot in 2021.

Terry Limose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after prosecutors said video shows Limose following Jessie Childers around a parking lot near South Lewis Avenue and East 81st Street.

Prosecutors said the video also shows Limose throwing rocks at Childers, and that Childers tried banging on a store window for help before Limose threw him to the ground and strangled him to death.