Driver Accused In Deadly Bixby Crash Charged With Murder


Thursday, August 3rd 2023, 8:15 am

By: News On 6


BIXBY, Okla. -

A man accused of fleeing a traffic stop and causing a fatal crash in Bixby last month is in custody at a Tulsa County jail on Wednesday, authorities said.

Gabriel Nathaneal Henson, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman died in the July 22 crash. According to police, officers spotted Henson driving the wrong way along a roundabout. They tried to pull him over, but he drove away.

Bixby Police had been called to an area near Bentley Park due to a large gathering.

Soon after Henson sped away, police said, his vehicle hit a dip in the road, left the roadway, and then rolled several times, killing a passenger in Henson's vehicle.

Henson has also been charged with transporting an open container, having no driver's license, and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.
