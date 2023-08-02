Broken Arrow Administrators Participate In Crisis Response Training

-

Broken Arrow administrators did a crisis response training today before school starts.

The training is focused on picking up signs that students could be struggling, before something tragic happens.

"There's not always the resources available for kiddos, so if we can help recognize signs and get them the help they need before a catastrophe happens, that's what we want to do," said Danese Tanner, Oliver Middle School Principal.

Broken arrow principals and administrators did a crisis response training with Get Safe, a company that teaches how to keep violence out of schools.

"Everything that we talk about today is not only applicable for the mundane, Monday through Friday school stuff, but all the way up to things that you hope never happen," said Brad Young.

Young focuses his training on how to recognize signs of violence, suicide or bullying.

He says human nature is unpredictable, but you may be able to notice certain behaviors and situations before they happen.

"What I want the administrators here to know today, is how to be left of that incident, how to get in front of the crisis," he said.

Danese Tanner has been in public education for 17 years and says kids are struggling with their mental health now more than ever.

She says she hopes students know Broken Arrow schools are a safe place for them.

"Teaching kids how to cope with that and manage their emotions and feelings and their disappointments, if we can do that we've done the world a service," she said.

The first day of school for Broken Arrow students is August 16th.