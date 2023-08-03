Weekend Storm Chances Bring Cooler Weather Next Week

-

The mid-level ridge is starting to change shape this morning and will slowly migrate away from the area later soon.

The ridge will continue keeping the hot weather across the state today but will allow a small window for a weak outflow boundary nearing southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma later today and this evening.

This boundary will be the focus for a few storms developing later tonight through Friday morning, mostly across the state line region northward into southern Kansas.

This boundary may waffle back northward Friday evening but will begin slowly moving south this weekend as the ridge retrogrades southwest away from the southern plains.

A shortwave trough is expected to move across the central and northern high plains Saturday bringing storm chances and should help to push some not-as-hot weather across the middle part of the nation.

As storms develop across central Kansas Saturday afternoon, the front will begin moving southward.

Additional storms will eventually form a complex and move across southern Kansas into part of northern Oklahoma late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Some of these storms may be strong and severe. As these storms near, the front should slowly move further south bringing some not-as-hot weather Sunday with cooler conditions early next week.

Temps will remain very hot today and continuing through Saturday with triple digits likely. Heat index values will reach the 110 to 115 range today and possibly Friday before easing a few degrees Saturday.

Excessive heat warnings remain today and will probably be required again Friday before heat advisories are issued Saturday. Some heat advisories may still be required Sunday across the southern half of the region.

Highs in the lower 90s are likely Sunday across the OK-KS state line region, into the mid-90s near Tulsa, and nearing the upper 90s across southeastern Oklahoma.

Some storm chances will continue late Sunday night into early Monday along the north side of the boundary but may remain more south of the metro.

The front will bring a nice respite from the heat Monday with morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s followed by daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Additional conditions are likely to remain Tuesday before another warmer trend begins by the middle to end of next week.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!