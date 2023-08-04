Tax Free Weekend In Oklahoma Begins; What To Know About The Savings Event

-

Oklahoma's tax-free weekend has begun, giving parents a chance to parents a chance to do some shopping before kids head back to school.

Shoes and clothing purchases under $100 are tax-free including online purchases. If you buy any eligible items online, over the phone, by email, or by mail, pay for them, and the retailers accept the order immediately to ship it out, those items will qualify.

If you have coupons or loyalty cards you are encouraged to bring them because if those can get the item down to under $100, you will still be able to get that sales tax exemption. As for exchanges, if you buy an item this weekend and exchange it for a different size or color after the weekend ends, the item will still be exempt from a tax. Hang on to your receipt.

Tax-free weekend runs through Sunday, August 6th.

School supplies are not included, but an Oklahoma lawmaker wants to add school supplies to the list of tax-free items next year.

