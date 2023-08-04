Parents Utilize Tax-Free Weekend For Back-To-School Deals

-

It is Oklahoma's tax-free weekend, which is a big help for parents as kids prepare to return to school.

A lot of people are heading to Woodland Hills Mall to take advantage.

Alyssa Neal brought her daughter Bayley. "We are doing back-to-school shopping, so we have just been having a girl's day," she said.

Christina Ray is a teacher who will return to the classroom next week and said this shopping trip is a summertime tradition for her.

Clothes and shoes priced at less than $100 are exempt from sales taxes this weekend. Stores like the Buckle are also running special promotions to allow for an even bigger discount.

Area manager Marylee Nelson said, "Anytime someone comes in and they see a Guest Giveback Event tag, that item will have a special pricing on it which will then qualify for the tax-free."

Ray said every little bit helps. "I feel like everything is really expensive right now so any little bit you can save is nice," she added.

Woodland Hills Mall has over 150 retailers making it a one-stop shop for back-to-school shopping.

The Neal's said, "We can hit lots of shops all in one place, so we can get it all done."

The stores are ready with more than just good deals. "It is going to be busy, there will be a lot of people in the mall, but just know that the staffing is prepared for extra customers," said Nelson.

However, not everything is exempt from sales tax. She said, "Backpacks, accessories, sunglasses, those sorts of things would not qualify for the no tax and then any item that is above $100."

Online purchases are also included in tax-free weekend. It goes until midnight on Sunday, August 6th.