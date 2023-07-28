Broken Arrow Public Schools Facing Special Education Staff Shortage

-

Broken Arrow Public Schools start back up for the new year on August 16, however, the district is facing a special education teacher shortage.

BAPS has 145 total special education teaching positions, but is short by 14 teachers right now.

Not having a permanent teacher for students with special needs can cause a problem, not only for the students, but for the school as well.

"They have different issues that need to be addressed. You might have one basic spelling list, but it looks seven different ways, depending on what the individual needs are of the child," Jo Curlee, a special education teacher for Broken Arrow Public Schools, said.

Broken Arrow is actively looking for more teachers to fill those empty positions, even increasing compensation for special education teachers in the process.

However, the biggest issue the district currently faces is the extremely small pool of applicants.

"I think the most difficult issue is that there’s just so many fewer teachers to recruit from. Even when you put together a package, with the whole state so short on the number of teachers, it’s difficult to find them," Daylene Thornton, BAPS's executive director of special education, said.

Even if there are fewer teachers available causing BAPS to have some vacancies filled by substitutes teachers, Thornton said that Broken Arrow teachers are ready to step up and help out.

"Special education teachers will help to design the lessons and meet with parents. That way the substitute can be present in the classroom, but they are still under the guidance of a certified special education teacher," Thornton said.

Jo Curlee said that while the work as a special education teacher can be tough, seeing these students succeed and grow is worth the effort.

"I’ve done something that has been or is going to impact that family, Broken Arrow's community, and who knows where that child will impact. That is incredibly satisfying," Curlee said.

In addition to the 14 special education teacher vacancies, there are also 34 vacancies for support staff for special education. Thornton said that it's the biggest shortage for special education that the district has had in years.