John 3:16 Mission Harvests Honey From Beehives

-

John 3:16 Mission is harvesting honey from their beehives.

The non-profit does this every year, getting hundreds of pounds of honey from the harvest.

"They teach us so much, so at the mission we use the life and lessons of the bees to teach our people about work, about diligence, about knowing your job and being content with your job," said CEO Steven Whitaker.

Whitaker and people in the mission's recovery program are harvesting the honey from the bees.

They harvested 500 pounds of honey last year, and this year are hoping for even more.

"We've waited all summer and been patient to try and maximize the moment to harvest honey for our social enterprise called Beeloved Trading," he said.

What is harvested from the bees will be used to make products like candles and lip balm.

Once they get the frames from the boxes, they move inside to get the honey.

Rodney Frazier with John 3:16 Mission says this is hard work.

"If we let the honey sit out in the sun too long, the wax could start to melt, so it is kind of a quick pace process," he said.

They will then sell the products they make in their shop, Beeloved Trading.

Frazier says this experience shows people what can happen when you dedicate yourself to something.

"Being able to work together as a team in new ways is very helpful in the recovery process, new experiences, and may even open them up to new experiences they didn't know they were interested in," he said.

To learn more about Beeloved Trading, click here.