'Improve Our Tulsa' Bond Package Details Ahead Of Election Day

Tulsa’s third “Improve our Tulsa” tax package is on a ballot Tuesday, with $814 million for repairs and maintenance work on streets and City equipment and buildings. If voters approve, the package would be an extension at the existing rate for an additional four years.

The largest chunk of the package would be for street work, $296 million, including $94 million to finish projects already approved, but over budget because of inflation. The Performing Arts Center gets a major overhaul, $80 million worth of updates. Tulsa Parks would get $32 million for maintenance too for better lighting and building repairs.

The list was created after recommendations from City Departments, and meetings between the Tulsa Mayor’s Office and City Council, and public meetings to discuss their draft.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the package funds basic needs that can’t go ignored.

“Are we a city that decides we're going to pass on responsibilities to future generations at far greater costs, or are we a city that takes care of things, today?” he asked the crowd at one of the public meetings.

There is opposition, the County Republican Party urges people to vote no, arguing there's time to come up with a better list without more money for the river and Gilcrease Museum.

City Hall points out that every project is subject to oversight from a committee that monitors spending and progress to make sure voters’ wishes are honored. A majority of the City Council approved the final list.

Friday, attorney Ron Durbin filed a civil suit against the City, seeking to stop the election. Durbin, in court documents, argues the Mayor held a series of meetings with individual councilors to discuss the package, which is a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

The tax package is on the ballot Tuesday, after two days of early voting last week.