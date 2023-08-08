Woman Killed In Tulsa Neighborhood Shooting Identified By Police; Homicide Investigation Underway

Tuesday, August 8th 2023, 9:39 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The woman who was killed during a shooting Monday evening in a Tulsa neighborhood has been identified by police.

The Tulsa Police Department said the victim, 30-year-old Kori Shaver, died at the hospital after being shot near N. 33rd. West Ave. and West Archer Street.

Lt. Brandon Watkins said at the scene that officers were called to the neighborhood just after 5 p.m. Monday on report of a shooting.

He said it appears the woman was shot in a car outside the home and a homicide investigation is underway.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, Watkins said, and one person was taken downtown for questioning.

No confirmed arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 
