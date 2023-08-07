2 Homicides Connected To Same After-Hours Club, Tulsa Police Say

-

Tulsa Police are investigating a second homicide in the last week, and they said both killings are tied to the same after-hours club.

The homicide unit was a perfect 29 for 29 in solving murder cases this year. Investigators now have two open cases and need help from the public.

Investigators said the murders aren't connected, but they know there are several people who have information about each murder, were a witness, or have video evidence.

Nineteen-year-old Nicari Owens was shot and killed inside The Kickback Club near Apache and Yale early Sunday morning, police said. There was an altercation between a group of people inside and outside of the bar leading up to the shooting, investigators said.

"Sometimes you get these cases that are marathons, not sprints. We've got back-to-back, difficult cases,” said Lieutenant Brandon Watkins with Tulsa Police Homicide.

Exactly a week earlier, police said Terrence McElwee was shot and killed after leaving the same club. McElwee was in a car on Highway 169 when someone pulled up beside McElwee and another man and opened fire, police said. McElwee was shot in the head.

"Realistically we know it started at the club and we don't think there was any kind of altercation, we think people followed them out. This may be a Muskogee thing that has spilled over into Tulsa,” said Watkins.

Tulsa Police have new technology where people who witness a crime can send video or pictures straight to police. TPD has created a link for each murder investigation and posted it on the department Facebook page.

"Even if you don't think it has any value, it is helpful to us. You may have something in the background that is important to us that we need,” said Watkins.

"We solve murders because our community is good, and they want these murders solved. They help us out and give us information. I think that is the primary reason we are as successful as we have been,” said Watkins.

Lieutenant Watkins said this is at least the fifth murder tied to an after-hours club in just the last couple of years.

If you have any pictures or video send them to the link on TPD's Facebook page or call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.