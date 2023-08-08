Tensions Rise Between TPS Board Members Amid Accreditation Issue

Tensions between Tulsa Public Schools board members are increasing after the State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ news conference about the district’s alleged shortcomings.

-

Tensions between Tulsa Public Schools board members are increasing after the State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ news conference about the district’s alleged shortcomings.

The members clashed while the board discussed topics of accreditation, embezzlement, audits and menstrual products in Monday’s meeting.

At the packed TPS School Board meeting, involvement from the audience was encouraged from the members who represent districts 4 and 2.

"Would you stand? Group please? Of people from my district. So when you say that I don’t have supporters in our district, we have several who represent parents, grandparents; thank you for being here,” E’Lena Ashley, who represents District 4, said.

"I'd also like to acknowledge the people that came out that are a part of my district or have a relationship with me in the audience,” Diamond Marshall, who represents District 2, said.

Marshall and Ashley, who sit just inches apart, had several back and forth moments throughout the night.

"All of the different acronyms that you're throwing around, with full disrespect, you can't even share what those are. We're in these meetings and you’re sharing that you don't know MAP scores are. You don't know what an IEP stands for. You are the least qualified on this board to sit here. And I'm tired of having to come in front of this population and argue the very basic facts and continuously be met with lies,” Marhsall said.

"You let her ramble, this Ms. Diamond Marshall, ramble and be rude and disrespectful,” Ashley said. “That is supposed to be -- I know you did -- against board policy. But you don't turn off her mic. She's disappointed and I'm disappointed. We're all disappointed with each other at this point."

Dr. Jennettie Marshall, who said she applauded Diamond's passion and encouraged people to look at what is happening at Houston Public Schools, shared this message: "It is 11:59 on our clock of destiny and the only way that we're going to overcome this is by having unified voice and not fighting with one another. Because we can't afford that."

The next scheduled board meeting is August 15. School starts on the 17. The state school board is set to meet the following week on the 24 to discuss and vote on TPS' accreditation status.