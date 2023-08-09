2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Stealing 4 Vehicles From Family's Home

Tulsa Police arrested two men accused of stealing four vehicles from one family’s home. Police tracked down two of the cars, but the other two are still missing.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said its new Real Time Information Center helped officers find one of the vehicles.

A Ford Raptor is now back with its owner after Tulsa Police said someone stole it in east Tulsa, then drove it to Mohawk Park.

The owner's son told News On 6 he tracked the Raptor through GPS Monday night and called police.

He said someone broke through several gates at Mohawk Park and when police showed up, they followed the Raptor to an apartment complex, where the driver bailed and ran.

Tulsa Police credit their new Real Time Information Center for tracking down the family’s stolen Honda Accord.

"A short pursuit ensued in the vehicle. We were able to get spike strips out on the vehicle to get the vehicle stopped,” Lt. Matt Snow said.

Police said Jazale Nicholson and Cedrick Miller jumped out of the Honda and ran, and after an hour long search with a K9, officers found them hiding in trashcans. Officers said they also found two guns.

Court records show Nicholson was given an 11 month suspended sentence in February for drug and gun convictions.

Police said Miller is a convicted felon. Both are now in jail facing new charges.

Police are still looking for the two other stolen vehicles: a white 2015 Lifted GMC Denali, with chrome wheels and a white 2015 Escalade.

Police have not said if they believe any other suspects could be involved. Officers also have not mentioned if the suspects knew the victim, or if this was random.