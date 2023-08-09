Tulsa Mayor Addresses TPS Accreditation: 'Take The Personalities Out and Put Kids Back At The Forefront'

While speaking with the mayor we asked his thoughts on the situation between the State Department of Education and Tulsa Public Schools. The Mayor said he has been in contact with both sides and hopes a resolution can be reached that puts Tulsa kids first.

By: David Prock, News On 6

'Take The Personalities Out And Put Kids Back At The Forefront'

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum joined News On 6 Wednesday to discuss the results of Improve Our Tulsa Sales Package. While speaking with the mayor we asked his thoughts on the situation between the State Department of Education and Tulsa Public Schools.

Tulsa Mayor Bynum Has Been In Contact With TPS & The State Board of Education

Bynum reemphasized that the City of Tulsa has no legal connection or authority over Tulsa Public Schools but acknowledged the importance the district plays in the lives of Tulsans and their children. He said that he has been in contact with TPS Superintendent Dr. Gist and State Superintendent Ryan Walters about the situation and hopes that he can at least help bring the two sides to common ground.

"Here's the reality, and this may be and unpopular opinion for some folks to hear. I am convinced that both Dr. Gist and State Superintendent Walters want TPS to be better," said Bynum. "They may have different ideas of what that looks like, and I think it's really important that we take the personalities out of this and put the kids back at the forefront of this and discuss what solutions and what strategies we can deploy."





TPS students will head back to school on Aug. 17.

What is the State Board of Education's Improvement Plan For Tulsa Public Schools?

State Superintendent Ryan Walters, under his TPS Improvement Plan, said he wants to see the district re-orient finances to serve students, increase reading proficiency scores to the state average, and get TPS schools off the F-List.

Walters released his Improvement Plan at the Tulsa Republican Party HQ on Monday.

Related Story: WATCH: Ryan Walters Press Conference About Tulsa Public Schools

What Happens If Tulsa Public Schools Loses Accreditation?

The state's Executive Director of Accreditation, Ryan Pieper, outlined some of the most aggressive actions the state has taken against schools in recent history when it comes to accreditation, saying students are in a better place today because of it.

Related Story: TPS Superintendent Gist Says District Is Open To Working With Walters On Improvement Plan

The former charter school SeeWorth Academy lost its accreditation for the 2019-2020 school year, after the state said it wasn't complying with federal programs, and it impacted graduation credits.

Another situation involved the Western Heights School District in OKC, which was accredited with probation in for the 2021-2022 school year, after the state said the district had issues with financial audits, its nutrition program, and the district disabled the fire suppression system. It's the only district "takeover" Ryan Pieper can recall in state history.



