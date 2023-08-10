AAA Shares Tips For Incoming College Students

As many college students make their way to campus for the first time, Triple-A is sharing some tips for students.

Thursday, August 10th 2023, 5:51 am

By: News On 6


The U.S. Department of Education said 44% of crimes reported on college campuses in 2020 were burglaries or car thefts.

Triple-A said students who live in a dorm should also make sure their belongings are covered by their parents' insurance, and students who live off campus should invest in renters insurance.

Students who attend an out-of-state school should also make sure their coverage follows them, Triple-A said.
