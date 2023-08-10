Claremore Police Trade Badges For Skates To Build Community Relations

The Claremore Police Department wants you to join officers in the roller rink.

Officers with the Claremore Police Department will be on patrol Thursday night in a different set of wheels.

Eight officers are participating in the first annual "Skate With A Cop" at Claremore's Roller World. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m.

Officer James Epperson came up with the idea. "Chief Cox tasked me with doing things to build our relationship with the community," he said, "I was driving by one day and I was like, you know what, we can go to the Roller World and have a skate event."

Officer Epperson met with Jordan and Angie, the owners of Roller World, who immediately got on board.

"The goal is for the community to come out, skate with a cop, get to know the police officers in your community, and for us to get to know the kids and adults in our community and just build that relationship," Epperson said.

And it is not about being a good skater. Epperson added, "We want them to know we are human just like them and we will probably be falling on our skates just as much as they will."

The best part? The event is free, including roller skate rental. "We want everybody to show up, be able to skate, have a good time, and get to know each other," Epperson continued saying, "It should not cost them anything to get to know their local law enforcement."

Roller World is located at 950 W Fourth St.