Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma Hopeful More Support From 2023 Farm Bill

The community food bank of Eastern Oklahoma is working to raise awareness for the 2023 Farm Bill.

One thing that food banks nationwide are hoping to see is a $200 million increase in programs to help them store and distribute more food. Nearly 20 percent percent of kids in the state of Oklahoma live in food-insecure households.

"It’s about making sure those rural areas that don’t get enough food because they're food deserts. They don’t have the transportation elements or the storage capacity," said Calvin Moore with the Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma

An updated bill has not been put together yet and could see just an extension of the current bill until a full one can be drafted.

