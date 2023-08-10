Tulsa Organization Aims To Change Lives, Aid Recovery From Traumatic Brain Injuries

Thursday, August 10th 2023, 4:46 pm
The Brain Injury Association of America says one in five Americans suffer from traumatic brain injuries every year. More than five million people are living with permanent disabilities, costing a fortune in medical expenses over a lifetime.
A local organization is hoping to change that and help with the recovery process. There's also a way for you to lend a hand.
Chris Lieberman and Kim Hann are the founders of the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation. They joined us to discuss how they help people who suffer from traumatic brain injuries.
