Tulsa Organization Aims To Change Lives, Aid Recovery From Traumatic Brain Injuries

Chris Lieberman and Kim Hann are the founders of the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation. They joined us to discuss how they help people who suffer from traumatic brain injuries.

Thursday, August 10th 2023, 4:46 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Brain Injury Association of America says one in five Americans suffer from traumatic brain injuries every year. More than five million people are living with permanent disabilities, costing a fortune in medical expenses over a lifetime.

A local organization is hoping to change that and help with the recovery process. There's also a way for you to lend a hand.

