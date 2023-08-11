3 In Custody After Pursuit Involving Stolen Car In Tulsa, Police Say

Three people are in custody after Tulsa Police said they led officers and deputies on a chase. The chase ended when the driver crashed near 56th Street North and MLK Boulevard around 8:30 Thursday night, police said.

Friday, August 11th 2023, 8:25 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Three people are in custody after Tulsa Police said they led officers and deputies on a chase.

Why Did the Chase Start?

Deputies tried to pull over a stolen car, but the driver sped away from authorities, according to police.

The chase ended when the driver crashed near 56th Street North and MLK Boulevard around 8:30 Thursday night, police said.

Did Police Find Catch The Driver?

Police said the driver ran away, but they caught him and others who were in the vehicle, after about 20 minutes of searching with a helicopter and K-9s.
