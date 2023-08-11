3 In Custody After Pursuit Involving Stolen Car In Tulsa, Police Say

Friday, August 11th 2023, 8:25 am
Three people are in custody after Tulsa Police said they led officers and deputies on a chase.
Deputies tried to pull over a stolen car, but the driver sped away from authorities, according to police.
The chase ended when the driver crashed near 56th Street North and MLK Boulevard around 8:30 Thursday night, police said.
Police said the driver ran away, but they caught him and others who were in the vehicle, after about 20 minutes of searching with a helicopter and K-9s.
