Tulsa Public School Responds To Critical Video Posted By State Department Of Education

"The Real Crisis of Tulsa's Failing Schools" is a 3-minute video posted by the Oklahoma State Department of Education which highlights some of the struggles at Tulsa Public Schools going back almost 15 years. In response, Tulsa Public Schools issued a statement detailing what actions they are taking to improve scores.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools is now responding to a new video posted online by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

The OSDE website posted a 3-minute video this week all about Tulsa Public Schools titled "The Real Crisis of Tulsa's Failing Schools."

The video features multiple news clips going back as far as 2009. Some include interviews with current TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist while others include former Superintendent Dr Keith Ballard. The video features statistics about Tulsa's below-average reading levels and math scores.

Editor's Note: We have asked the Oklahoma state Department of Education to remove our newscast footage from their video. Griffin Media neither granted permission to use the video nor were we asked.

It ends with State Superintendent Ryan Walters saying he will do quote "whatever it takes to make sure every child has an opportunity to be successful" which he says is not happening right now at TPS.

Tulsa Public Schools Responds To Oklahoma State Department of Education Video

In response, Tulsa Public Schools issued a statement detailing what actions they are taking to improve scores.

"We have a plan, Pathways to Opportunity, which is grounded in the science of reading, strong literacy outcomes, and hands-on post-secondary learning opportunities for our students.

Our publicly elected local school board holds us accountable for this plan, and we are achieving and exceeding the targets that the board has set for us. Our focus on reading and math will lead to gains in Spring 2024 state test scores at Tulsa Public Schools.

We continue to work alongside the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s School Support Team to implement targeted interventions to increase student achievement. We are eager to incorporate the State Superintendent’s specific strategies once he shares his plan with us."



