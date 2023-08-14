Wind Storm Causes Damage, Knocks Out Power In Northeast Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms and damaging wind knocked out power and scattered debris overnight. The final wave exited northeast Oklahoma just after 2 a.m. but high water could still be a factor in some places.

By: News On 6

Wind Storm Causes Damage In Owasso, Knocks Out Power In Northeast Oklahoma

A damaging wind storm that swept across the state in waves Sunday night into Monday started powerful, knocking out electricity in certain counties and breaking tree limbs before the final wave exited Green Country.

Travis Meyer and News On 6 weather team reported as the storm progressed from severe to dangerous when it intensified near the Verdigris and Owasso area just after midnight with wind speeds over 80 mph. The main threat with this storm was those damaging winds. There were no tornado warnings issued in Oklahoma during the weather event. Owasso Police reported that some roads are closed due to downed power lines.

Turley Fire also reported downed lines at 66th St N and 3000 East block. Roadways are closed from Columbia to US 75 ramp.

Winds could reach 90 mph, according to Travis Meyer. Northeastern Oklahoma is in the path of the storm and several flash flood warnings have been activated until the early morning hours.

This storm has intensified to tornado-like wind speeds that could cause damage similar to the storm in June that knocked out power for thousands in Tulsa in June.

Power Outages Around Tulsa

Strong winds impacted the power grid with the storm, knocking out power for over 8,400 PSO customers in northern Oklahoma. As of 8 a.m. 2,000 PSO customers remain without power according to the PSO Outage Map.

Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative is also working to restore power. They provided a series of updates overnight. See Outage Map HERE

