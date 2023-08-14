Tulsa Health Dept. Encourages Safe Measures To Combat Flu, New COVID-19 Variant

The World Health Organization has classified a new subvariant of COVID-19 as a variant of interest. EG.5 is also known as Eris now considered to be the most dominant new strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. While it is not viewed as a severe risk, the Tulsa Health Department does recommend common sense precautions.

-

Health experts say there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few months caused by a new subvariant.

That subvariant is called EG.5 and is also known as Eris. Its spread has led the World Health Organization to classify it as a variant of interest. EG.5 is now considered to be the most dominant new strain of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Madison Thomas with the Tulsa Health Department says health leaders don't believe EG.5 poses an increased health risk compared to other variants, however, she encourages people to take precautions seriously. She says one way you can do that is by staying up to date with your vaccinations which help reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

"It's kind of the same thing with the flu vaccine you know. How they update the flu vaccine to match whatever types of strains of the flu are circulating. We just want to make sure people are staying aware of any additional updates to that if there is a new recommendation for the booster," said Thomas

Thomas says regardless of the season or virus, it's important to wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose to avoid infection.