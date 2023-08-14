We're happy to welcome back Tanner Thorp from Montereau. This time we are learning to make a Bees Knees Cocktail.

By: News On 6

Ingredients

· ½ ounce honey syrup (recipe below)

· 1 ounce of lemon juice

· 2 ounces of gin

· Lemon twist

Method

1. To make the honey syrup: Combine equal parts honey and water (say, 2 tablespoons each if you’re only making a few cocktails) in a microwave-safe bowl or small saucepan. Warm in the microwave or over the stovetop just until you can completely stir the honey into the water. Set aside.

2. Before juicing your lemons, use a vegetable peeler or channel knife to peel off a strip(s) of zest for your twist.

3. To make the cocktail, fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the honey syrup, lemon juice and gin. Securely fasten the lid and shake until the mixture is very cold, about 30 seconds.

4. Strain the drink into a coupe or martini glass. Twist the lemon peel over the cocktail to release some of its oils, then drop it in. Enjoy while cold.

