Sand Springs Police Search For Man Accused Of Crime Spree

It all started last Monday when Sand Springs Police say the man stole merchandise from Atwoods and AutoZone. Surveillance video from the two businesses helped officers tie the thefts to the same person, police said.

-

Sand Springs Police are looking for a man they say has been on a crime spree for the last week, in multiple counties.

Surveillance showed the suspected thief stealing from two Sand Springs stores, then stealing a trailer all in the same day, police say. While they were investigating those thefts, they learned of more thefts in Rogers County and Washington County, according to police.

It all started last Monday when they say the man stole merchandise from Atwoods and AutoZone, Sand Springs Police say. Surveillance video from the two businesses helped officers tie the thefts to the same person, police said. Later that day, the same person tried to steal a trailer from a homeowner in town, police say.

They were able to get a tag number from the white truck the man was driving, but when they ran the tag, the tag didn't belong on that truck, police say. They figured out the tag was stolen off another vehicle in Bartlesville, according to the police.

They then learned the same man was being investigated for stealing a trailer in Rogers County earlier this month, police say. In this case, the same white truck backed into a driveway and the driver hooked up the trailer and took off, deputies say.

"Whenever we can link other jurisdictions with the same person, committing the same types of crimes, and we can prove them all, it is fantastic. It helps us to allow the courts more opportunities to get these people off the streets,” said Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner with Sand Springs Police.

If you recognize the man or have any information call Sand Springs Police at 918-246-7980.