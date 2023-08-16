Links Mentioned On Aug. 16, 2023
2011 Prague, Oklahoma, Earthquake Settlement
- Citizens of Oklahoma that owned a residence or business real estate property in Lincoln, Payne, Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Okfuskee, or Creek counties in Oklahoma between November 5th through 8th, 2011, and which property or properties suffered earthquake damages from earthquakes near Prague, Oklahoma on November 5th, 6th, and 8th, of 2011, may qualify for a payment from a class action settlement.
- If you are included in the Class and wish to receive a payment from the settlement, you must file a claim form by January 13, 2024. Claim forms may be filed online. CLICK HERE for details.