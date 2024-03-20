Warm Weather, Shower Chances On Wednesday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A storm system in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere is located across the southwestern U.S. and will begin moving eastward Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

A few showers and storms will be likely Wednesday afternoon and evening across the far western Ok state line region, including a mention for a few strong to severe storms. A few non-severe showers and storms will be possible along the OK & KS state line region Wednesday afternoon.

Late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, a few showers and storms will occur across central and parts of eastern OK as the weakening upper-level low draws closer to the area and moves into north Texas.

Threats for strong to severe storms will be mostly concentrated in Texas where surface instability and better low-level moisture will overlap.

What are the chances for storms next week in Oklahoma?

Temps will remain in the 60s Thursday with mostly cloudy conditions and some scattered showers and storms across the eastern half of the state. As this system exists Thursday evening, we’ll experience a mostly mild Friday with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

A broad northwest flow associated with a broad upper-level trough across the Midwest will help to bring a cold front across the area Friday evening which will bring cooler temps Saturday. Morning lows will start in the upper 30s and lower 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s north and mid 60s across southern OK.

By late Saturday evening into early Sunday, another stronger upper-level low develops across the western U.S and influences our weather with increasing thunderstorm chances, including mentions of strong to severe storms Sunday evening and possibly Monday for some locations.

This system brings another robust cold front across the area with a cool-down on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The overall pattern supports more active weather, including threats of strong to severe storms arriving by the next weekend.

