Police: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting At Birthday Party

By: News On 6, David Prock

A person is dead and two more were sent to the hospital after a shooting at a birthday party, according to Tulsa Police.

TPD said that they were called to an incident at an event center near 31st Street and Mingo Road just after midnight on Sunday. When officers arrived they found Antonio Rosales, 43, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said that Rosales was taken to the hospital where he later died. Two other men had also been shot, and police said that they were taken to the hospital but that their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the shooting appeared to have been the outcome of some kind of argument that happened at a 39th Birthday birthday party that was being held at the event center. Investigators said that it appears that more than one person was shooting, but they have no suspects at this time.

No arrests have been made, and police said they are working to identify potential suspects.