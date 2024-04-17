Murder Suspect Identified After Man Found Dead Near Encampment

Tulsa Police have released the name of a homicide suspect after a man was found dead on Sunday.

By: News On 6

According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to a homeless encampment at 11000 E. 11th Street where a man was found dead from a gunshot wound. A medical examiner determined was a homicide and detectives began an investigation into the suspicious death.

On Tuesday a first-degree murder warrant was issued for Todd Hibner, 55. Police said that Hibner was last seen in the area of 11th and Garnett.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about Hibner's whereabouts call call 911 or CrimeStoppers.