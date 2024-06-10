1 Injured, 1 In Custody After Tulsa Shooting Near 31st & Mingo, Police Say

Sunday, June 9th 2024, 11:04 pm
An investigation is underway in Tulsa after shots were fired into a group Sunday night near 31st and Mingo.
Tulsa Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. near a restaurant and apartment complex.
TPD told News On 6 that someone in a vehicle opened fire, hitting a victim three times. That person was hospitalized and their condition is unknown.
Police said one suspect is in custody and there are multiple vehicle descriptions they are working with.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
