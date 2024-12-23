Stabbing Tulsa Hotel Deemed Self-Defense, Police Say

A stabbing at the LTA Suites Hotel on Sunday morning was ruled an act of self-defense after a police investigation.

By: News On 6

Officers were first dispatched to the hotel around 8:20 a.m. for a "trouble unknown" call.

At the scene, authorities contacted a domestic assault victim who claimed she did not know the identity of her attacker and said the incident happened outside the hotel. A domestic violence report was completed, and officers left the scene.

Shortly after, a domestic disturbance call from the same location was followed by a report of a stabbing in the hotel’s west parking lot.

When officers returned, they found Landon Mualia lying on the ground with a knife wound to the right side of his neck. Witnesses at the scene identified a man as the person responsible for the stabbing.

The man reportedly told officers he stabbed the victim. He was taken into custody for interview, and a knife was recovered from the front pocket of his hoodie. Police said the man was cooperative and claimed the act was in self-defense.

Mualia was treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital by EMSA. He was reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit interviewed the man, multiple witnesses, and other parties involved.

According to police, the domestic assault initially took place inside the hotel and then moved to the parking lot.

Witnesses said the man and another bystander intervened to stop Mualia from attacking the domestic violence victim. When Mualia allegedly attempted to assault the two bystanders, the man defended himself with a knife.

After concluding the interviews, detectives determined that the stabbing was an act of self-defense. The man was released and transported back to the hotel.

The investigation into the earlier domestic assault remains ongoing.

