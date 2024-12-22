Man Killed, Suspect In Custody After Shooting Near 66th Street North & Utica

A 24-year-old man is arrested and accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man on Saturday.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Devin L. Grimes fatally shot Kaylyn Fuentes at a home near the 1600 block of 66th Street North.

TCSO said it responded to the home just before 4 p.m. where the caller said someone had been shot.

Grimes was found hiding in brush near the scene, and the victim's body was found inside a barn.

Grimes has been booked into jail for murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm, obstruction, and knowingly concealing stolen property.

